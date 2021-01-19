Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.25.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. 3,432,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at $741,896.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 474,887 shares of company stock worth $14,737,962.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after buying an additional 1,525,080 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,759,000 after acquiring an additional 240,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Medallia by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 560,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.