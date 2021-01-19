Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.09 ($155.40).

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock opened at €130.05 ($153.00) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion and a PE ratio of -27.02. Delivery Hero SE has a 1-year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

