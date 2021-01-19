Credit Suisse Group Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $415.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $384.84.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.33. The company had a trading volume of 647,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,821. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

