Credit Suisse Group Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $415.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $384.84.
Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.33. The company had a trading volume of 647,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,821. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.07.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
