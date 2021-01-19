Credit Suisse Group Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $75.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.68.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. 8,832,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,640,215. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

