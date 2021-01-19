Credit Suisse Group Raises Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $100.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.07. 22,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 562.44 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,674,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after buying an additional 246,835 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 813,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

