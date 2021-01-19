Credit Suisse Group Increases Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $32.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASAN. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.10.

NYSE ASAN traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $39.83. 49,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

