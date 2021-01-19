Craig Hallum Raises Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $25.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.55% from the company’s current price.

VFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. 164,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,178. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $891.91 million, a P/E ratio of -261.15 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $131,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at $276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 18.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

