Cowen Upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Cowen currently has $75.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 3,312,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,632,980. The company has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

