COTI (COTI) Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $38.86 million and $22.14 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COTI has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00117624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00074105 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00247369 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,832.16 or 0.97994035 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

