Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Consolidated Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.9% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $8.16 on Tuesday, hitting $354.00. 149,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.61 and its 200 day moving average is $355.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

