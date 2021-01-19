Contrasting Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vasamed and Nephros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nephros $10.33 million 7.33 -$3.42 million ($0.45) -17.07

Vasamed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nephros.

Profitability

This table compares Vasamed and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A Nephros -43.58% -36.33% -26.47%

Risk and Volatility

Vasamed has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vasamed and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nephros has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Vasamed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nephros beats Vasamed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasamed

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

