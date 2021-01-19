Contrasting Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Simon Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica $3.98 billion 11.21 $645.60 million $4.93 69.41 Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lululemon Athletica and Simon Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica 0 10 21 1 2.72 Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus price target of $382.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Simon Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica 13.69% 28.89% 16.88% Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.29, indicating that its stock price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Simon Worldwide on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; and license and supply arrangements, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com e-commerce site. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 491 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

