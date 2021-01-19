Contrasting Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) & MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Energetics has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Energetics and MIND Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Energetics N/A N/A -$5.56 million N/A N/A MIND Technology $42.67 million 0.65 -$11.29 million N/A N/A

Applied Energetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MIND Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Applied Energetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Energetics and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Energetics N/A N/A -171.26% MIND Technology -63.69% -70.31% -23.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Energetics and MIND Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of high-performance lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems; and HarborGuard, an integrated waterside surveillance and security system that combines radar, video, and other surveillance technology to provide security for various waterside installations. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also sells used equipment from its lease pool. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

