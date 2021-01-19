CONTRACOIN Price Down 47.2% This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $12.42 million and $70,769.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001267 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00104900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000940 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00015504 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00330517 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012403 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,794,170 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.