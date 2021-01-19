Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,503,000 after buying an additional 305,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,297 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIS traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.09. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $176.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.