Consolidated Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,785 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises about 2.7% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $35,354,000. Natixis raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 624.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,461,000 after buying an additional 883,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 334.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,110,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,644,000 after buying an additional 854,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 258.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 875,143 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after buying an additional 630,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

LUV traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,860. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

