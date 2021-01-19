ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Raised by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 120,438 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. 761,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

