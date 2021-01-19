Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.92. 114,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average is $87.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

