Congress Park Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.50. 29,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,876. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.23. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.97.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

