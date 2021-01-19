Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $1.28 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,718,000 after buying an additional 554,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

DocuSign stock traded up $8.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.95. The stock had a trading volume of 108,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,100. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

