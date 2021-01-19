Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.77. The company had a trading volume of 129,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

