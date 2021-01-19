Comparing Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) & Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vydrotech and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles -4,809.43% -61.89% -50.36%

This table compares Vydrotech and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles $580,000.00 1,060.95 -$23.17 million ($0.64) -11.77

Vydrotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Volatility and Risk

Vydrotech has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vydrotech and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vydrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 4 0 2.80

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Vydrotech.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats Vydrotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vydrotech Company Profile

Vydrotech, Inc., a green technology company, designs, develops, and manufactures green eco-friendly alternative energy/power products and systems in the United States. The company offers H2GO hydrogen enhanced fuel systems for commercial diesel engines in the trucking, bus, and marine industries. It also provides capital and operating lease option on its products. The company was formerly known as Ronn Motor Company, Inc. and changed its name to VydroTech, Inc. in April 2012. VydroTech, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through six retail stores. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

