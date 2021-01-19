Comparing Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy -22.14% -2.44% -1.35% Magnolia Oil & Gas -199.68% -1.06% -0.71%

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $462.38 million N/A -$41.74 million N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million 2.35 $50.20 million $0.30 29.13

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Birchcliff Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 7 0 2.58

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.91, suggesting a potential upside of 54.68%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.19%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Birchcliff Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 193,049.6 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,032.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2019, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 450,854 net acres, including 22,088 net acres in Karnes, Gonzales, DeWitt, and Atascosa counties, Texas; 428,766 net acres in the Giddings Field; and approximately 1,141 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

