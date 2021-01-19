Comparing CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

86.9% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mack-Cali Realty and CoreSite Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty 1 3 0 0 1.75 CoreSite Realty 3 3 4 0 2.10

Mack-Cali Realty presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.71%. CoreSite Realty has a consensus price target of $124.11, indicating a potential downside of 0.38%. Given Mack-Cali Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mack-Cali Realty is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and CoreSite Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty $350.93 million 3.41 $111.86 million $1.62 8.14 CoreSite Realty $572.73 million 9.30 $75.84 million $5.10 24.43

Mack-Cali Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CoreSite Realty. Mack-Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty -53.81% -5.80% -1.77% CoreSite Realty 13.19% 51.47% 3.67%

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats Mack-Cali Realty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options Â all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.