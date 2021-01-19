Community Bank of Raymore Makes New $289,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,217 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. 4,775,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,705,811. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

