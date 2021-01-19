Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

COLB stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. 350,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,478. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

