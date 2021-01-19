Coca-Cola HBC AG to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

