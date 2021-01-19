Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $256.02. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,533. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.18 and its 200 day moving average is $253.57. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $292.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

