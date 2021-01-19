Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

COKE traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.87. 26 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $292.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

