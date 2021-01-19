Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.7 days.

Shares of CCLAF remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. Coca-Cola Amatil has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $9.89.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

