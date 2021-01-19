CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

CNSP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,143. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

