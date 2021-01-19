CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:CNSP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.92. 51,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.62.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

