CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

CNSP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,121. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

