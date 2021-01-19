CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.61

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.61 and traded as high as $40.63. CNA Financial shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 280,126 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,733,000 after acquiring an additional 668,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,891,000 after acquiring an additional 299,325 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.