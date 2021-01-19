CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.26

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $21,918.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001615 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00018550 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,574,625 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

