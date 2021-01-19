Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

CLF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. 476,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,934,934. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,208 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 63,723 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

