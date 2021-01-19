CL King Raises Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Price Target to $110.00

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) had its price target lifted by CL King from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. CL King currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IOSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of IOSP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. 2,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48. Innospec has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Innospec by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Innospec by 10.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

