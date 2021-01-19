CL King Raises Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Price Target to $110.00

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) had its price target lifted by CL King from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. CL King currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
IOSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.
Shares of IOSP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. 2,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48. Innospec has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Innospec by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Innospec by 10.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Innospec
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.
