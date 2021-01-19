Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.14 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.93.

CTXS stock opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,355.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

