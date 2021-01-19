Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,095. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average of $134.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.93.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

