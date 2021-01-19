Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Cut by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,322 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $80,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after buying an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after purchasing an additional 537,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,270,005. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

