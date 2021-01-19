Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price lifted by Moffett Nathanson from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.31.

CNK opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cinemark by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 58.0% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 440,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $5,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

