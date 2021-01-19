Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,757 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Ciena worth $30,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $104,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $128,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,287 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,636. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.