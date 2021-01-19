CIBC Begins Coverage on Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

CIBC started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 166,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,913. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $315.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth $34,000. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the third quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 107,421 shares during the period.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

