Christopher M. Lal Sells 6,724 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 6,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $817,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 3,485 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $416,666.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00.

AYX stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.44. 1,271,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,766. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -463.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 72.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 447,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 188,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth $11,355,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.