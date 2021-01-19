Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,352.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.35.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,408.45. 5,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,363.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,263.43. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 168.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,453.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.