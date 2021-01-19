China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CHPXF remained flat at $$4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

