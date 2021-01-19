Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Insider Andrew Lewis Sells 145,922 Shares

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) insider Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

LON:CHG remained flat at $GBX 308 ($4.02) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 391,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,258. The company has a market cap of £869.14 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. Chemring Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 145.80 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

