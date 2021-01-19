ChainX (PCX) Price Up 41.7% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $6.48 or 0.00017725 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $50.08 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00045685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00117365 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00074031 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00247630 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000748 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,673.85 or 0.97513612 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

