CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) were down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 11,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 41,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $2,505,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $8,018,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $2,322,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $6,055,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $5,011,000.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.