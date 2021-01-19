Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,925. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 18.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96,962 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $2,464,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

